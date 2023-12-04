Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who won yesterday's PKL 10 matches?

The Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants, and Bengaluru Bulls were in action on the second day of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Sunday, December 3.

While the Tamil Thalaivas took on Dabang Delhi in the first game of the evening, the Gujarat Giants locked horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Tamil Thalaivas issued a warning early in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 with a statement win over Dabang Delhi. It was a solid attacking performance from the Thalaivas as they blew away the Dabangs from Delhi 42-31 to kickstart their season with a victory.

Ajinkya Pawar was the star of the show, as the raider scored a total of 21 points, including 19 raid points and two tackles. Meanwhile, Narender also supported him well with eight raid points.

On the other hand, Naveen Kumar scored 14 raid points for the Delhi-based franchise, but their defense looked out of sorts while tackling the Thalaivas' attack.

Meanwhile, in the evening's second game, the Gujarat Giants defeated the Bengaluru Bulls 34-31. Sonu scored a Super-10 off the bench to ignite the Giants' offense. In addition, Sombir brilliantly marshaled the Gujarat Giants' defense and scored a high-five for his team.

At the same time, the Bengaluru Bulls' defensive unit performed admirably, but they were unable to dominate in the attacking department.

Vikash Kandola and Bharat scored six raid points each, but the Bulls from Bengaluru needed more from their star raiders in their opening game of the Pro Kabaddi 2023.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Results (December 3)

Expand Tweet

Let's take a look at the summary and the scorecards of the two fixtures that were played in the Pro Kabaddi 2023:

Tamil Thalaivas 42–31 Dabang Delhi (Ajinkya Pawar, 18 raid points; Himanshu, 2 tackle points; Naveen Kumar, 14 raid points; Vishal Bhardwaj, 2 tackle points).

Gujarat Giants 34–31 Bengaluru Bulls (Sonu 10 raid points, Sombir 5 tackle points; Bharat 6 raid points, Vishal 3 tackle points).