Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who won yesterday's PKL 10 matches?

The third day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 witnessed two mouth-watering clashes on Monday, with Puneri Paltans and Bengal Warriors emerging as winners. Puneri Paltans took on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game of the evening.

The captain of Jaipur Pink Panthers, Aryan Deshwal, put in a scintillating show as he racked up as many as 17 points- the most by any player in the match. However, his performance went in vain as Jaipur Pink Panthers lost to Puneri Paltans by a margin of 37-33. It was the first win of the season for the Paltans.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were leading by 4 points at the end of the first half, however, the Paltans made a strong comeback and dominated the play in the final 10 minutes. The last year’s runners-up took the revenge of their defeat in the 2022-23 final.

For the Paltans, skipper Aslam Mustafa led the way with 10 points to his name. Raider Mohit Goyal was also instrumental for them, racking up 8 points.

Bengaluru Bulls face second straight defeat

In the evening’s second game, Bengal Warriors took on Bengaluru Bulls. The latter lost their second consecutive game this season, once again by a small margin. The Warriors started wonderfully and had a 3-point lead at the end of the halfway stage.

However, the Bengaluru defenders brought their team back into the game. Their raiders, though, had a bad day at the office. Bharat was their most successful raider with only 6 points to his name.

For the Warriors, both Maninder Singh (11) and Vishwas (4) did the job pretty well as far as the raiding department was concerned.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Results (December 4):

Let's take a look at the summary and the scorecards of the two fixtures that were played in the Pro Kabaddi 2023:

Puneri Paltans 37–33 Jaipur Pink Panthers (Aslam Mustafa, 10 raid points; Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, 5 tackle points; Arjun Deshwal, 17 raid points; Sunil Kumar, 3 tackle points).

Bengaluru Bulls 30–32 Bengal Warriors (Bharat- 10 raid points, Vishal- 5 tackle points; Maninder Singh- 11 raid points, Shubham Shinde- 4 tackle points).