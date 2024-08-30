Pro Kabaddi 2024: 3 most expensive buys for UP Yoddhas ft. Bharat Hooda

Ever since making their debut in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2017, the UP Yoddhas have been a case of near misses ever since. The Lucknow-based franchise reached the playoffs in their first five seasons but they are still in search of their first PKL title.

The Yoddhas' luck took a turn for the worse in PKL 10, as they finished in the 11th position, winning just four matches in 22 games.

After such a disappointing season, UP Yoddhas shook up their entire squad, releasing big names such as Pardeep Narwal. However, they also splashed the cash to acquire exciting prospects for an entirely new-look squad.

Let’s take a look at the three most expensive buys for UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi 2024 auction.

Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction: 3 most expensive buys for UP Yoddhas

#3 Sahul Kumar (₹30 lakh)

Sahul Kumar playing for the Jaipur Pink Panthers against the Dabang Delhi KC in PKL 10 (Image via PKL Media)

Former Jaipur Pink Panthers player Sahul Kumar represents a smart buy for the UP Yoddhas, who will look to improve their defensive line ahead of PKL 11.

The 21-year-old right-corner defender played 21 matches for the Panthers last season, cementing himself as one of the top defensive prospects in the Indian player pool in PKL.

Even though Sahul had a lower output last season, scoring 39 points, he was still influential in his team’s run to the second position in the table.

#2 Bhavani Rajput (₹45 lakh)

Bhavani Rajput playing for the Jaipur Pink Panthers against the Haryana Steelers in PKL 10 (Image via PKL Media)

Bhavani Rajput, 29, has been a sort of late bloomer in the PKL, with only four seasons of experience under his belt. Despite being a rotation option for his former club, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the raider had a breakout season last year, amassing 65 points from 20 matches.

Rajput had a raid strike rate of 28% and a tackle strike rate of 38%, which, despite not being outstanding on their own, shows how much the Madhya Pradesh-born player has progressed since making his debut in season five.

It will be interesting to see if Bhavani Rajput can justify the hefty price tag UP Yoddhas has placed on him for the upcoming season of the PKL.

#1 Bharat Hooda (₹1.3 crore)

Bharat Hooda playing for the Bengaluru Bulls against the UP Yoddhas in PKL 10 (Image via PKL 10)

After missing out on some bigger names such as Maninder Singh and Mohammed Reza Shadloui, the UP Yoddhas fended off competition from the Telugu Titans to secure Bharat Hooda for a hefty sum of ₹1.3 crore.

With this purchase, Haryana-born Bharat became the most expensive player in the Category B domestic player’s auction in PKL 11.

Bharat’s acquisition may prove to be a masterstroke for his new team, as, despite only making his PKL debut in season eight, the Indian player has racked up a mammoth 497 raid points in just 64 matches.

Bharat underperformed for his previous team, the Bengaluru Bulls, last season compared to his usual high standards. Despite this, he still managed to score 109 points with a 47% raid strike rate. His new team struggled with a raid success rate of only 34% in PKL 10, so Bharat's performance is likely to significantly improve their attack.

However, with the spotlight firmly set on him following his high-cost signing, Bharat will look to be at his best at the upcoming PKL 11.

