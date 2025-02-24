Pro Kabaddi 2025: Former India captain joins U Mumba as their head coach for PKL Season 12

U Mumba have made a major announcement ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12, appointing former Indian captain Rakesh Kumar as their new head coach.

The franchise confirmed the news on their social media platforms on February 24, marking the return of one of kabaddi’s most decorated players to the team.

The 41-year-old is a two-time Kabaddi World Cup winner (2004, 2007) and was the vice-captain of the Indian team during the 2007 triumph. He has also won three Asian Games gold medals and is an Arjuna awardee, making him one of the most accomplished figures in the sport. He last played for U Mumba in PKL Seasons 3 and 4 and his return as head coach is seen as a major move by the franchise as they look to build on their playoff appearance last season.

“A new era begins. He created a legacy on the mat, and now he’s here to inspire the next generation. Kabaddi royalty is back where he belongs - Welcome Back, Head Coach Rakesh Kumar,” read U Mumba’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

Rakesh Kumar replaces Iranian coach Gholamreza Mazandarani, under whom U Mumba made it to the playoffs for the first time in three years. They finished fifth in the league standings with 12 wins from 22 matches but were eliminated in the second eliminator against Patna Pirates. Despite their improved performance, the franchise decided to make a change at the helm, bringing in a homegrown leader to guide the squad.

Rakesh Kumar’s PKL career

Rakesh Kumar was one of the most influential players in the early years of the PKL. He captained Patna Pirates in the first two seasons, leading them to the playoffs. Ironically, as soon as he moved to U Mumba in Season 3, Patna Pirates won their maiden title by defeating his new team in the final.

After his stint with U Mumba, he moved to Telugu Titans in Season 5 (2017), which was his final season as a player. Across his PKL career, he played 59 matches and accumulated 260 points, including 186 raid points and 74 tackle points.

Following his retirement, Rakesh Kumar transitioned into coaching, taking charge of Haryana Steelers in 2019. Under his guidance, the team finished fifth and qualified for the playoffs. However, he is yet to win a PKL title either as a player or coach. With U Mumba now under his leadership, he will be eager to end that wait and guide the team to championship glory in Season 12.

