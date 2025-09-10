Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 13 after UP vs PUN PKL 2025 match

Puneri Paltan bounced back after two successive defeats with a 11-point victory over UP Yoddhas (32-43) in Match No.26 of Pro Kabaddi 2025. They moved from second to first position on the points table. It was a much-needed win for them to claim the top spot and get back to winning ways.

The Pune-based franchise won the trophy in Pro Kabaddi season ten and will want to lay their hands on it once again. They now have eight points with four wins and two losses, with a score difference of 31.

As a result of their defeat, UP Yoddhas dropped a spot from fifth to sixth on the table. They crashed to their second consecutive loss. UP Yoddhas have two wins and as many defeats from four games with four points and a score difference of -8. They will face Jaipur Pink Panthers next and need a win to get back on track.

With Puneri Paltan moving to the top, Dabang Delhi slipped a position from first to second. They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far, with four wins and eight points, with a score difference of 19.

Telugu Titans and U Mumba retained their positions on the table. The Titans are placed third while U Mumba are fourth. With the Yoddhass slipping down, Jaipur Pink Panthers moved a spot up from sixth to fifth. Jaipur have the same points as the Yoddhas but a score difference of -3.

Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas, along with Gujarat Giants, and Bengal Warriorz all retained their positions. Haryana are seventh, Bulls are eighth, Pirates are ninth, Thalaivas are tenth, Giants are eleventh, and the Warriorz are twelfth.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 13 Results (Wednesday, September 10)

Match 25 - U Mumba 37 - Telugu Titans (45)

Match 26 - UP Yoddhas 32 - Puneri Paltan (43)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 14 Fixtures (Thursday, September 11)

Match 27 - U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, 8 pm

Match 28 - Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag)

