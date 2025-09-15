Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 17 after BEN vs TEL PKL 2025 match

Bengaluru Bulls claimed a nail-biting victory over the Telugu Titans to produce a Pro Kabaddi 2025 thriller. With a sensational 34-32 win, they carried their streak with four wins on the trot.

Ad

Bengaluru Bulls jumped two spots from sixth to the fourth position on the table. They now have eight points with four wins and three defeats from seven games, with a score difference of -5. With momentum on their side, they will be eager to build on this going forward.

The Telugu Titans, who were fourth, slipped a spot down to fifth after the close defeat. It was their second consecutive loss. They now have six points with three wins and four defeats from seven matches, with a score difference of seven.

Ad

Trending

As a result of their loss against the Bulls, the Jaipur Pink Panthers also dropped a position from fifth to sixth. The Panthers have six points from as many games with a score difference of four.

All the other teams retained their respective positions on the table. Puneri Paltan remain at the top with five wins and 10 points from seven matches. They have a score difference of 37. They are followed by Dabang Delhi in the second spot, also with 10 points. They have a score difference of 29. With four wins, eight points, and a score difference of 16, U Mumba are in the third position.

Ad

Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas, and UP Yoddhas remained in positions seven, eight, and nine, respectively. Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, and Bengal Warriorz remain the bottom three teams. The Pirates are placed 10th, while the Giants are 11th and the Warriorz are 12th.

As Pro Kabaddi 2025 returned after a day's break, both matches ended in close finishes.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 17 Results (Monday, September 15)

Match 33 - Gujarat Giants (37) - Haryana Steelers (40)

Ad

Match 34 - Bengaluru Bulls (34) - Telugu Titans (32)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 18 Fixtures (Tuesday, September 16)

Match 35 - UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz, 8 PM

Match 36 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, 9 PM

(Both matches will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More