Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 19 after HAR vs PAT PKL 2025 match

Defending champions Haryana Steelers defeated Patna Pirates 43-32 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture on Wednesday, September 17. They notched up back-to-back wins.

Ad

Haryana Steelers moved four spots up from eighth to fourth position. They have eight points with four wins and as many defeats, along with a score difference of two. With four wins out of their last five matches, the Steelers are in solid form at the moment.

In contrast, the Patna Pirates' woes continued as they suffered their second consecutive defeat. They remained in 11th place despite the loss, with two points and a score difference of -15. The three-time Pro Kabaddi champions have lost five out of their six games so far.

Ad

Trending

As a result of the Steelers' win, Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Telugu Titans all dropped by a position each. The Bulls slipped from fourth to fifth with eight points and a score difference of -11. The Thalaivas dropped from fifth to sixth with six points and a score difference of seven. The Panthers slipped from sixth to seventh with six points and a score difference of four.

Ad

UP Yoddhas, Bengal Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants retained their positions. The Yoddhas are ninth with four points and a score difference of -24, while the Warriorz are tenth with the same points but a score difference of -26. The Giants are placed 12th with two points and a score difference of -26.

Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan, and U Mumba remained in the upper half of the table. Delhi are placed first with six wins and 12 points. Puneri Paltan are second with 10 points and a score difference of 37, while U Mumba remain third with 10 points and a score difference of 16.

Ad

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 19 Results (Wednesday, September 17)

Match 37 - Telugu Titans (29) - Dabang Delhi (33)

Match 38 - Haryana Steelers (32) - Patna Pirates (32)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 20 Fixtures (Tuesday, September 18)

Match 39 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz, 8 pm

Match 40 - U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More