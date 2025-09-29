Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 27 after DEL vs HAR PKL 2025 match

Dabang Delhi continued their stellar run in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They clinched a close 38-37 win over defending champions Haryana Steelers on Monday, September 29.

With the victory, they consolidated their top spot. Dabang Delhi have 16 points with eight wins from nine games. It was their second consecutive win.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers also retained their third position on the table despite the loss. However, their four-match winning streak came to an end with this defeat. They have 12 points and a score difference of 7.

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat Giants registered a 33-27 win over the UP Yoddhas. It was their first victory after four consecutive defeats. Despite the victory, they remain at the very bottom of the table with four points and a score difference of -25. Even after the loss, UP Yoddhas also retained their seventh spot in the standings. They have eight points with a score difference of -13. The Yoddhas faced a loss after two successive wins.

These results did not bring about a change in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table at all. Notably, all teams retained their previous positions. Puneri Paltan are second with 12 points and a score difference of 51. Telugu Titans are fourth with 10 points and a score difference of 18, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers at fifth position with 10 points and a score difference of -1.

At number six are Bengaluru Bulls with 10 points and a score difference of -7. Tamil Thalaivas are eighth with eight points and a score difference of -17. U Mumba are ninth with a score difference of -23.

Bengal Warriorz are tenth with six points. Patna Pirates are eleventh with four points and a score difference of -18.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 27 Results (Monday, September 29)

Match 53 - Gujarat Giants (33) - UP Yoddhas (27)

Match 54 - Dabang Delhi (38) - Haryana Steelers (37)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 28 Fixtures (Tuesday, September 30)

Match 55 - Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, 8 pm

Match 56 - Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

