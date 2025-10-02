Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 30 after MUM vs GUJ PKL 2025 match

U Mumba registered another huge win, this time over the Gujarat Giants, in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Thursday, October 02. U Mumba trashed the Giants 40-25.

They have been on the rise with back-to-back massive wins. Sunil Kumar and his men moved further up from sixth to fourth in the standings. They now have 12 points from 11 games with a score difference of 10. Following the huge defeat, Gujarat Giants slipped from eleventh to twelfth. It was their fourth loss in the last five games. The Giants have four points with a score difference of -40.

Earlier in the day, the Bengaluru Bulls suffered their third tie-breaker loss of the season. Puneri Paltan edged past them in a contest that went right down to the wire. With this win, they moved from second to the top of the table. They have 16 points with a score difference of 56.

Despite the loss, the Bulls remained seventh in the standings with 10 points from 11 games. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi slipped from first to second. They have 16 points and a score difference of 52. With U Mumba's rise, Pro Kabaddi defending champions Haryana Steelers dropped from fourth to fifth. The Steelers have 12 points and a score difference of 6.

Jaipur Pink Panthers slipped from fifth to sixth. They have 12 points and a score difference of zero. With the Giants' defeat, Patna Pirates moved a spot up from twelfth to eleventh. They have four points and a score difference of -27.

Telugu Titans, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and Bengal Warriorz retained their positions. The Titans are third with 13 points and a score difference of 12. The Yoddhas are eighth, followed by the Thalaivas at the ninth spot, and the Warriorz at tenth.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 30 Results (Thursday, October 02)

Match 59 - Puneri Paltan (29) - Bengaluru Bulls (29)

(Puneri Paltan won 6-4 in 5 raids)

Match 60 - U Mumba (40) - Gujarat Giants (25)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 31 Fixtures (Friday, October 03)

Match 61 - Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas, 8 pm

Match 62 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

