Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 33 after BEN vs TAM PKL 2025 match

The Bengaluru Bulls defeated the Tamil Thalaivas 33-29 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Sunday, October 5. The Bulls finally managed a win after two back-to-back defeats.

Ad

With this victory, the Bulls moved from seventh to fifth position in the standings. They now have six wins, as many defeats, and 12 points from 12 matches, with a score difference of -3. Despite the defeats, Tamil Thalaivas remained eighth in the standings. They have been inconsistent in their last five games, with two wins and three losses. The Thalaivas have 10 points from 12 matches.

Earlier in the day, Telugu Titans beat UP Yoddhas 40-35. The Titans retained their third position on the table. They have won four consecutive games and have 14 points. UP Yoddhas remained ninth despite the defeat. They have eight points from 11 games.

Ad

Trending

As a result of the Bulls' win, the Jaipur Pink Panthers slipped from fifth to sixth. The Panthers have 12 points from 11 matches with a score difference of -5. Pro Kabaddi Haryana Steelers dropped from sixth to seventh. They have 12 points with a score difference of -6.

All the other teams retained their respective positions. Dabang Delhi are at the top with 18 points and a score difference of 69. Puneri Paltan follow in second position. They also have 18 points but have a score difference of 61. U Mumba are fourth with 12 points and a score difference of 10.

Ad

Gujarat Giants are in the tenth position. They have six points with a score difference of -33. Below them at eleventh are the Bengal Warriorz with six points and a score difference of -36. Patna Pirates are at the very bottom of the table.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 33 Results (Sunday, October 05)

Match 65 - Telugu Titans (40) - UP Yoddhas (35)

Match 66 - Bengaluru Bulls (33) - Tamil Thalaivas (29)

Ad

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 34 Fixtures (Monday, October 06)

Match 67 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi, 8 pm

Match 68 - UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More