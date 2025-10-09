Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 37 after GUJ vs UP PKL 2025 match

Gujarat Giants notched up their second back-to-back victory in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat UP Yoddhas 41-39 in a close battle on Thursday, October 9. The Giants remained in contention to make the playoffs.
They moved from tenth to ninth on the table. Gujarat Giants now have eight points from 12 games with a score difference of -31. This was their third win in the last five matches. Meanwhile, things got worse for UP Yoddhas as they crashed to their fifth defeat in a row. They dropped from ninth to eleventh position with eight points and a score difference of -45.
Earlier in the day, Bengal Warriorz registered a thrilling 37-36 win over Dabang Delhi. They moved up a spot from eleventh to tenth. The Warriorz have eight points with a score difference of -35. Dabang Delhi's five-match winning streak came to an end with this loss. However, they continued to remain at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 standings. Dabang Delhi have 22 points from 13 matches.
All the other teams retained their respective positions with not many changes in the standings. Puneri Paltan are second with 20 points and a score difference of 71. Behind them at number three are the Telugu Titans. The Titans have 16 points from 13 matches. U Mumba follow in fourth position. They have 12 points and a score difference of 0.
Bengaluru Bulls are fifth with 12 points and a score difference of -3. With the same points and a score difference of -8, Tamil Thalaivas are sixth. Jaipur Pink Panthers, with 12 points and a score difference of -8, are seventh. Defending champions Haryana Steelers are eighth with 12 points and a score difference of -23. Patna Pirates are at the bottom with six points.
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 37 Results (Thursday, October 9)
Match 73 - Bengal Warriorz (37) - Dabang Delhi (36)
Match 74 - Gujarat Giants (41) - UP Yoddhas (39)
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 38 Fixtures (Friday, October 10)
Match 75 - Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi, 8 pm
Match 76 - Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba, 9 pm
(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)