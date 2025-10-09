Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 37 after GUJ vs UP PKL 2025 match

Gujarat Giants notched up their second back-to-back victory in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat UP Yoddhas 41-39 in a close battle on Thursday, October 9. The Giants remained in contention to make the playoffs.

Ad

They moved from tenth to ninth on the table. Gujarat Giants now have eight points from 12 games with a score difference of -31. This was their third win in the last five matches. Meanwhile, things got worse for UP Yoddhas as they crashed to their fifth defeat in a row. They dropped from ninth to eleventh position with eight points and a score difference of -45.

Earlier in the day, Bengal Warriorz registered a thrilling 37-36 win over Dabang Delhi. They moved up a spot from eleventh to tenth. The Warriorz have eight points with a score difference of -35. Dabang Delhi's five-match winning streak came to an end with this loss. However, they continued to remain at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 standings. Dabang Delhi have 22 points from 13 matches.

Ad

Trending

All the other teams retained their respective positions with not many changes in the standings. Puneri Paltan are second with 20 points and a score difference of 71. Behind them at number three are the Telugu Titans. The Titans have 16 points from 13 matches. U Mumba follow in fourth position. They have 12 points and a score difference of 0.

Bengaluru Bulls are fifth with 12 points and a score difference of -3. With the same points and a score difference of -8, Tamil Thalaivas are sixth. Jaipur Pink Panthers, with 12 points and a score difference of -8, are seventh. Defending champions Haryana Steelers are eighth with 12 points and a score difference of -23. Patna Pirates are at the bottom with six points.

Ad

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 37 Results (Thursday, October 9)

Match 73 - Bengal Warriorz (37) - Dabang Delhi (36)

Match 74 - Gujarat Giants (41) - UP Yoddhas (39)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 38 Fixtures (Friday, October 10)

Match 75 - Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi, 8 pm

Match 76 - Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More