Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 43 after GUJ vs TAM PKL 2025 match

Gujarat Giants defeated Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 42-35. The Giants won their second consecutive game.

As a result, the Gujarat Giants made significant progress. They moved from tenth to seventh position. The Giants have 12 points with a -22 score difference. Tamil Thalaivas suffered three defeats in a row. They dropped from seventh to ninth position on the table. The Thalaivas have 12 points with a score difference of -29.

In the first game of the day, Bengal Warriorz registered a 7-5 win in the tie-breaker over the Telugu Titans. The Warriorz retained their eleventh spot. Telugu Titans retained their third spot even after the loss. They have 16 points with a score difference of 49.

Puneri Paltan trounced Jaipur Pink Panthers 57-33 in the second clash. Puneri Paltan consolidated their top spot. They have 26 points from 16 games. With this, they also sealed a top-two finish. Jaipur Pink Panthers slipped from ninth to tenth position. They have 12 points with a score difference of -53.

All other teams retained their positions. Dabang Delhi remained second with 24 points. The Bengaluru Bulls remained in fourth place with 16 points. They have a score difference of 29. U Mumba are fifth with 14 points and a score difference of 3. Pro Kabaddi defending champions Haryana Steelers are sixth with 14 points. They have a score difference of -16.

UP Yoddhas remained eighth with 12 points and a score difference of -28. Patna Pirates languish at the bottom of the table with six points.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 43 Results (Wednesday, October 15)

Match 85 - Telugu Titans (45) - Bengal Warriorz (45)

Warriorz won the tie-breaker 7-5

Match 86 - Puneri Paltan (57) - Jaipur Pink Panthers (33)

Match 87 - Gujarat Giants (42) - Tamil Thalaivas (35)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 45 Fixtures (Thursday, October 16)

Match 88 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, 7:30 pm

Match 89 - Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, 8:30 pm

Match 90 - UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers, 9:30 pm

(All matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More