Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 43 after GUJ vs TAM PKL 2025 match

Gujarat Giants defeated Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 42-35. The Giants won their second consecutive game.
As a result, the Gujarat Giants made significant progress. They moved from tenth to seventh position. The Giants have 12 points with a -22 score difference. Tamil Thalaivas suffered three defeats in a row. They dropped from seventh to ninth position on the table. The Thalaivas have 12 points with a score difference of -29.
In the first game of the day, Bengal Warriorz registered a 7-5 win in the tie-breaker over the Telugu Titans. The Warriorz retained their eleventh spot. Telugu Titans retained their third spot even after the loss. They have 16 points with a score difference of 49.
Puneri Paltan trounced Jaipur Pink Panthers 57-33 in the second clash. Puneri Paltan consolidated their top spot. They have 26 points from 16 games. With this, they also sealed a top-two finish. Jaipur Pink Panthers slipped from ninth to tenth position. They have 12 points with a score difference of -53.
All other teams retained their positions. Dabang Delhi remained second with 24 points. The Bengaluru Bulls remained in fourth place with 16 points. They have a score difference of 29. U Mumba are fifth with 14 points and a score difference of 3. Pro Kabaddi defending champions Haryana Steelers are sixth with 14 points. They have a score difference of -16.
UP Yoddhas remained eighth with 12 points and a score difference of -28. Patna Pirates languish at the bottom of the table with six points.
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 43 Results (Wednesday, October 15)
Match 85 - Telugu Titans (45) - Bengal Warriorz (45)
Warriorz won the tie-breaker 7-5
Match 86 - Puneri Paltan (57) - Jaipur Pink Panthers (33)
Match 87 - Gujarat Giants (42) - Tamil Thalaivas (35)
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 45 Fixtures (Thursday, October 16)
Match 88 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, 7:30 pm
Match 89 - Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, 8:30 pm
Match 90 - UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers, 9:30 pm
(All matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)