Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 44 after UP vs HAR PKL 2025 match

Haryana Steelers crushed UP Yoddhas 53-26 to secure a massive win in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Thursday, October 16. After five defeats, this was their second back-to-back victory.
Haryana Steelers moved from sixth to fifth position with their huge win. The Pro Kabaddi defending champions have 16 points from 15 matches, with a score difference of 11. They have revived their campaign at the right time. The UP Yoddhas' two-match winning streak came to an end. Following a big defeat, they dropped from eighth to tenth position. The Yoddhas have 12 points and a score difference of -55.
Earlier, U Mumba beat the Telugu Titans 33-26. U Mumba have 16 points with a score difference of 10. However, after Haryana's win, they slipped from fifth to sixth position. The Titans suffered their second straight loss. Nonetheless, they retained their third spot with 16 points and a score difference of 42.
Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls 6-5 in the tie breaker. Despite the win, the Pirates remained at the bottom of the table with eight points. Meanwhile, the Bulls remained fourth even after the loss. They have 16 points and a score difference of 29.
As a result of UP's huge loss, Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers moved up. The Thalaivas moved from ninth to eighth position with 12 points and a score difference of -29. Jaipur Pink Panthers moved from tenth to ninth position with 12 points and a score difference of -53.
Moreover, Dabang Delhi, who are second with 24 points, confirmed a top-two finish as the Titans lost. Puneri Paltan are at the top with 26 points. Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriorz remained seventh and eleventh, respectively.
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 44 Results (Thursday, October 16)
Match 88 - Bengaluru Bulls (32) - Patna Pirates (32)
Pirates won the tie-breaker 6-5
Match 89 - U Mumba (33) - Telugu Titans (26)
Match 90 - Haryana Steelers (53) - UP Yoddhas (26)
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 46 Fixtures (Thursday, October 17)
Match 91 - Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates, 7:30 pm
Match 92 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi, 8:30 pm
Match 93 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, 9:30 pm
(All matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)