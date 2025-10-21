Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 48 after HAR vs GUJ PKL 2025 match

Haryana Steelers crushed Gujarat Giants 50-32 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Tuesday, October 21. They returned to winning ways after a defeat in their previous game.

Haryana Steelers retained their sixth position on the table. They have 18 points from 17 matches with a score difference of 29. The defending champions also sealed their spot in the top eight with this win. They became the sixth team to qualify in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants dropped from eighth to tenth position. They have 12 points from 17 games with a score difference of -45.

Earlier, U Mumba beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-36. They moved from fifth to fourth position with 20 points and a score difference of 11. The Panthers retained their seventh spot despite the loss. They have 16 points from 17 matches. Moreover, they also qualified for the playoffs following Haryana's win.

The first game resulted in a close 44-43 victory for the Bengal Warriorz over Tamil Thalaivas. Despite the win, the Warriorz continued to remain at the very bottom. As a result of Gujarat's defeat, the Thalaivas moved up from ninth to eighth position even after their loss.

Further, Patna Pirates also benefited from Gujarat's loss. The Pirates moved from tenth to ninth position. They have 12 points from 16 matches with a score difference of -40.

With U Mumba's win, the Bengaluru Bulls dropped from fourth to fifth position. They have 18 points from 16 games with a score difference of 39. Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans, and UP Yoddhas retained their positions.

Puneri are at the top with 26 points from 18 games. Delhi follow in second position with 26 points from 17 matches. The Titans are third with 20 points, while the Yoddhas are eleventh with 12 points.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 48 Results (Tuesday, October 20)

Match 100 - Bengal Warriorz (44) - Tamil Thalaivas (43)

Match 101 - U Mumba (37) - Jaipur Pink Panthers (36)

Match 102 - Haryana Steelers (50) - Gujarat Giants (32)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 49 Fixtures (Wednesday, October 22)

Match 103 - Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, 7:30 pm

Match 104 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz, 8:30 pm

Match 105 - Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates, 9:30 pm

(All matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)

