Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Full list of sold players on Day 1 with prices in PKL Auction 9 ft. Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal

It was a historic and monumental day in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history. It was filled with twists and turns and plenty of elation as the first day of the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022 took place at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Friday, August 5.
With players from Category A and Category B going under the hammer on Day 1 of this two-day event, we saw plenty of action that provided both joy and heartbreak for fans and some of the players.
We saw the record for the most expensive PKL bid being broken twice, with Vikash Kandola going to the Bengaluru Bulls for ₹170 lakh, only for the Tamil Thalaivas to go all-out to get Pawan Sehrawat for ₹226 lakh to break the record almost immediately.
Sunil Kumar and Fazel Atrachali were the two defenders who had the biggest payday, with the latter joining the Puneri Paltan for a huge sum of ₹1.38 crore. U Mumba closed proceedings on day 1 by paying big to sign Guman Singh, who featured for the Patna Pirates last season.
There were also shockingly low bids for some of the game's superstars, with Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, and Nitin Tomar all getting sold for their base price of ₹20 lakh. 'The Beast' Sandeep Narwal and Abozar Mighani were some of the notable names to go unsold.
Without further ado, here are the players who were sold and unsold on day 1 of the PKL 9 Auction:
Bengal Warriors
All-Rounders:
1) Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹43 Lakhs
2) Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - ₹26 Lakhs
Defenders:
1) Girish Maruti Ernak - ₹20 Lakhs
Raiders:
1) Shrikanth Jadhav - ₹26 Lakhs
Bengaluru Bulls
All-Rounders: None
Defenders: None
Raiders:
1) Vikash Khandola - ₹170 Lakhs
Dabang Delhi KC
All-Rounders: None
Defenders:
1) Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹40 Lakhs
2) Vishal Lather - ₹20 Lakhs
Raiders: None
Gujarat Giants
All-Rounders: None
Defenders: None
Raiders:
1) Chandran Ranjit - ₹30 Lakhs
2) Pardeep Kumar - ₹25 Lakhs (FBM Used)
Haryana Steelers
All-Rounders:
1) Nitin Rawal - ₹37.5 Lakhs
Defenders: None
Raiders:
1) Manjeet - ₹80 Lakhs
Jaipur Pink Panthers
All-Rounders: None
Defenders:
1) Sunil Kumar - ₹90 Lakhs
Raiders:
1) V Ajith Kumar - ₹66 Lakhs
Patna Pirates
All-Rounders:
1) Rohit Gulia - ₹30 Lakhs
Defenders:
1) Sunil Narwal - ₹21.50 Lakhs (FBM Used)
Raiders:
1) Sachin - ₹81 Lakhs (FBM Used)
Puneri Paltan
All-Rounders:
1) Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - ₹87 Lakhs
Defenders:
1) Fazel Atrachali - ₹138 Lakhs
Raiders: None
Tamil Thalaivas
All-Rounders: None
Defenders: None
Raiders:
1) Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - ₹226 Lakhs
Telugu Titans
All-Rounders: None
Defenders:
1) Parvesh Bhainswal - ₹62 Lakhs
2) Surjeet Singh - ₹50 Lakhs
3) Vishal Bharadwaj - ₹30 Lakhs
Raiders:
1) Abhishek Singh - ₹60 Lakhs
2) Siddharth Sirish Desai - ₹20 Lakhs
3) Monu Goyat - ₹20 Lakhs
U Mumba
All-Rounders: None
Defenders:
1) Surinder Singh - ₹35.50 Lakhs
Raiders:
1) Ashish Narwal- ₹45 Lakhs
2) Guman Singh - ₹121.50 Lakhs
UP Yoddha
All-Rounders: None
Defenders: None
Raiders:
1) Pardeep Narwal - ₹90 Lakhs (FBM Used)
2) Nitin Tomar - ₹20 Lakhs
Unsold Players
All-Rounders:
1) Sandeep Narwal
3) Ran Singh
Defenders:
1) Abozar Mighani
2) Amit Narwal
Raiders:
1) Mohsen Maghsoudlou
2) Rakesh Narwal
3) Sukesh Hegde
4) Ajay Kumar
5) Prashanth Kumar Rai