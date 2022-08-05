Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Full list of sold players on Day 1 with prices in PKL Auction 9 ft. Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal

It was a historic and monumental day in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history. It was filled with twists and turns and plenty of elation as the first day of the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022 took place at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Friday, August 5.

With players from Category A and Category B going under the hammer on Day 1 of this two-day event, we saw plenty of action that provided both joy and heartbreak for fans and some of the players.

We saw the record for the most expensive PKL bid being broken twice, with Vikash Kandola going to the Bengaluru Bulls for ₹170 lakh, only for the Tamil Thalaivas to go all-out to get Pawan Sehrawat for ₹226 lakh to break the record almost immediately.

Sunil Kumar and Fazel Atrachali were the two defenders who had the biggest payday, with the latter joining the Puneri Paltan for a huge sum of ₹1.38 crore. U Mumba closed proceedings on day 1 by paying big to sign Guman Singh, who featured for the Patna Pirates last season.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Young Guman Singh hit the crore mark and goes to bidding war.



's 4th crorepati! Guman hai, gumnaam nahi 🤩Young Guman Singh hit the crore mark and goes to @umumba for 1.215 cr, after abidding war. #vivoPKLPlayerAuction 's 4th crorepati! Guman hai, gumnaam nahi 🤩Young Guman Singh hit the crore mark and goes to @umumba for 1.215 cr, after a 🔥 bidding war.#vivoPKLPlayerAuction's 4th crorepati!

There were also shockingly low bids for some of the game's superstars, with Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, and Nitin Tomar all getting sold for their base price of ₹20 lakh. 'The Beast' Sandeep Narwal and Abozar Mighani were some of the notable names to go unsold.

Without further ado, here are the players who were sold and unsold on day 1 of the PKL 9 Auction:

Bengal Warriors

All-Rounders:

1) Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹43 Lakhs

2) Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - ₹26 Lakhs

Defenders:

1) Girish Maruti Ernak - ₹20 Lakhs

Raiders:

1) Shrikanth Jadhav - ₹26 Lakhs

Bengaluru Bulls

The Bulls broke the bank to sign Vikash Kandola for ₹1.70 crore in the Pro Kabaddi League auctions

All-Rounders: None

Defenders: None

Raiders:

1) Vikash Khandola - ₹170 Lakhs

Dabang Delhi KC

All-Rounders: None

Defenders:

1) Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹40 Lakhs

2) Vishal Lather - ₹20 Lakhs

Raiders: None

Gujarat Giants

All-Rounders: None

Defenders: None

Raiders:

1) Chandran Ranjit - ₹30 Lakhs

2) Pardeep Kumar - ₹25 Lakhs (FBM Used)

Haryana Steelers

All-Rounders:

1) Nitin Rawal - ₹37.5 Lakhs

Defenders: None

Raiders:

1) Manjeet - ₹80 Lakhs

Jaipur Pink Panthers

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi

🧱 Sunil 🧱

🧱 Kumar 🧱

🧱🧱🧱🧱



The



#vivoPKLPlayerAuction 🧱🧱🧱🧱🧱 Sunil 🧱🧱 Kumar 🧱🧱🧱🧱🧱The @JaipurPanthers have formed their wall of defence with the most expensive Indian defender! 🤩 🧱🧱🧱🧱🧱 Sunil 🧱🧱 Kumar 🧱🧱🧱🧱🧱The @JaipurPanthers have formed their wall of defence with the most expensive Indian defender! 🤩#vivoPKLPlayerAuction https://t.co/ZyB9LjvSLc

All-Rounders: None

Defenders:

1) Sunil Kumar - ₹90 Lakhs

Raiders:

1) V Ajith Kumar - ₹66 Lakhs

Patna Pirates

All-Rounders:

1) Rohit Gulia - ₹30 Lakhs

Defenders:

1) Sunil Narwal - ₹21.50 Lakhs (FBM Used)

Raiders:

1) Sachin - ₹81 Lakhs (FBM Used)

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan went all guns blazing at the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 auction table to get Fazel Atrachali.

All-Rounders:

1) Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - ₹87 Lakhs

Defenders:

1) Fazel Atrachali - ₹138 Lakhs

Raiders: None

Tamil Thalaivas

Absolutely relentless in his pursuit, the Tamil Thalaivas blitzed Pro Kabaddi League records en-route to acquiring Pawan Sehrawat for a whopping ₹226 lakh

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi and we're just living in it 🤷‍♂️



Pawan Sehrawat shatters the



can now breathe easy like all of us, eh? It's the Hi-Flyer'sand we're just living in it 🤷‍♂️Pawan Sehrawat shatters the #vivoPKLPlayerAuction records to emerge as the most expensive buy in the history of #vivoProKabaddi @tamilthalaivas can now breathe easy like all of us, eh? It's the Hi-Flyer's 🌏 and we're just living in it 🤷‍♂️Pawan Sehrawat shatters the #vivoPKLPlayerAuction records to emerge as the most expensive buy in the history of #vivoProKabaddi 🤯@tamilthalaivas can now breathe easy like all of us, eh? 👀 https://t.co/Ej2PtKPqFv

All-Rounders: None

Defenders: None

Raiders:

1) Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - ₹226 Lakhs

Telugu Titans

Surjeet Singh was one of the many outstanding purchases the Titans made in the PKL auctions! Easily the best team at the auction.

All-Rounders: None

Defenders:

1) Parvesh Bhainswal - ₹62 Lakhs

2) Surjeet Singh - ₹50 Lakhs

3) Vishal Bharadwaj - ₹30 Lakhs

Raiders:

1) Abhishek Singh - ₹60 Lakhs

2) Siddharth Sirish Desai - ₹20 Lakhs

3) Monu Goyat - ₹20 Lakhs

U Mumba

All-Rounders: None

Defenders:

1) Surinder Singh - ₹35.50 Lakhs

Raiders:

1) Ashish Narwal- ₹45 Lakhs

2) Guman Singh - ₹121.50 Lakhs

UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha used their FBM card to retain Pardeep Narwal for ₹90 lakh

All-Rounders: None

Defenders: None

Raiders:

1) Pardeep Narwal - ₹90 Lakhs (FBM Used)

2) Nitin Tomar - ₹20 Lakhs

Unsold Players

Sandeep Narwal was one of the many big names to go unsold on day 1 of Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2022

All-Rounders:

1) Sandeep Narwal

2) Hadi Oshtorak

3) Ran Singh

Defenders:

1) Abozar Mighani

2) Amit Narwal

Raiders:

1) Mohsen Maghsoudlou

2) Rakesh Narwal

3) Sukesh Hegde

4) Ajay Kumar

5) Prashanth Kumar Rai

