Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2021: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in PKL Season 8

Patna Pirates finished atop the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table with 86 points and a score difference of 120. They concluded the group stage with 16 wins, five losses, and a single tie from 22 matches.

Dabang Delhi K.C. finished their group-stage run with 12 wins, six losses, and four ties from as many games as the table toppers. With 75 points and a score difference of -3, they finished second in the standings.

They were the only franchise to make it to the playoffs in Pro Kabaddi 2021 with a negative score difference.

UP Yoddhas (68 points) and Gujarat Giants (67 points) were the next two teams in the PKL Season 8 points table. The two teams won 10 matches each from 22 games. UP Yoddhas had nine losses and three ties, while the Giants lost eight matches and tied four.

Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan were tied with 66 points each and were placed in the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. The Bulls managed to stay above Paltan in the standings, courtesy of a score difference of 53.

The Pune-based club were behind by 20 points and had a score difference of 33. Despite having one extra win when compared to the Bulls, their score difference saw them sit below the Bangalore-based club in the standings.

Haryana Steelers (64 points), Jaipur Pink Panthers (63 points), Bengal Warriors (57 points), and U Mumba (55 points) were placed between seventh and 10th in the PKL 2021 points table.

The Pink Panthers had a score difference of 14, while the remaining three teams had a negative score difference.

Tamil Thalaivas finished 11th with 47 points from 22 matches. They won five and lost 11, while the remaining six matches ended in a tie.

Which team finished at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi points table 2021?

The Telugu Titans finished at the bottom of the PKL 2021 standings with just 27 points from 22 matches. They finished their campaign with a solitary win, 17 losses, and four ties. The Hyderabad-based club had a score difference of -130.