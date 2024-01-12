Pro Kabaddi points table: Which team has finished the PKL group stage with the highest score difference?

Pro Kabaddi is in its historic tenth season. U Mumba holds the record for finishing the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) group stage with the highest score difference.

Score difference in the iconic franchise league for the sport is the difference between the total number of points scored by one team and the total number of points scored by the opposition team. The winning team will have a positive score difference. The score difference is calculated for the league stage for each team.

The Mumbai-based franchise achieved this feat during the sixth season in 2018-19. U Mumba were placed in Group A along with the Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and the Haryana Steelers.

U Mumba finished in the second position on the points table in Group A. They played a total of 22 matches in the group stage. With 15 wins, five defeats, and two tied encounters, they gathered 86 points. However, they lost the eliminator to the UP Yoddhas and thus failed to lift the trophy.

U Mumba finished the group stage with a positive score difference of 189, which is the highest by any team in the history of Pro Kabaddi so far. It was also the highest score difference for a team in season 6.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers closely follow U Mumba in this record, being the team with the second-highest score difference in Pro Kabaddi. Jaipur ended the group stage of season 9 with a positive score difference of 174.

U Mumba performance in Pro Kabaddi history

U Mumba is one of the teams in the history of Pro Kabaddi to have won the coveted trophy.

In the inaugural edition, they finished second in the group stage and came close to winning the title. However, they ended up losing the final to the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The second season saw them go the extra mile. They finished atop the points table and also went on to lift the trophy by beating the Bengaluru Bulls in the final.

U Mumba came close to winning their second PKL title. However, once again, they ended up losing the final in season 3 against the Patna Pirates. They failed to qualify for the playoffs in the next two editions.

In the sixth season, they made the playoffs but were knocked out by the UP Yoddhas. Further, they faced a semi-final defeat at the hands of the Bengal Warriors in season 7.

U Mumba have failed to make the playoffs in the last couple of seasons. They are currently placed fifth on the points table in season 10 (as of January 9, 2024).