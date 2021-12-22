Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs UP

Pro Kabaddi 2021 got underway tonight in Bengaluru with three blockbuster matches. Former champions U Mumba opened their campaign in style with a 16-point victory against home team Bengaluru Bulls.

Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans squared off in a thrilling tie that ended in a draw, while defending champions Bengal Warriors registered a win against Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha.

U Mumba and Bengal Warriors are the top two teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table after the opening night. On that note, here's a look at the top raider and top defender in PKL 8 after the match between Bengal and UP Yoddha.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Abhishek Singh is the number one raider in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after the first three games. The U Mumba star amassed 19 raid points against the Bengaluru Bulls. Chandran Ranjit (13 points) and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (12 points) from the Bulls are right behind him.

Tamil Thalaivas' Manjeet (12 points) and Telugu Titans' Siddharth Desai (11 points) were the other raiders who registered a Super 10 on the first night of Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Sandeep Kandola scored a High 5 in his first match of Pro Kabaddi 2021 (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Telugu Titans' defender Sandeep Kandola was the only one to score a High 5 on the first night of Pro Kabaddi 2021. His ankle holds have helped him become the number one defender in PKL 8.

Tamil Thalavas' Surjeet Singh, Mohit and Sahil Singh scored four tackle points each. Even U Mumba's defender Harendra Kumar aggregated four tackle points for his team tonight.

The other six teams of Pro Kabaddi 2021 will be in action tomorrow evening in Bengaluru. It will be interesting to see if fans will see a new name at the top of the raiders' and defenders' leaderboards at the end of Day 2.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee