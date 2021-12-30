Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs BLR 

Pro Kabaddi 2021 entered its second week earlier tonight. Jaipur Pink Panthers locked horns with U Mumba in the first match of the night. The action ended with a battle between home side Bengaluru Bulls and Vikas Kandola's Haryana Steelers.

Tonight's two matches proved to be one-sided encounters, unlike what fans might have expected. Jaipur Pink Panthers lost by a margin of nine points against the former champions U Mumba, while Bengaluru Bulls completed a hat-trick of wins by defeating the Haryana Steelers.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal were in top form tonight. Their performances have impacted the raiders' leaderboard. Without further ado, let's look at the updated lists of most raid points and most tackle points.

Naveen Kumar tops the list of most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Naveen Kumar and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat are the Top 2 raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Naveen Kumar continues to top the standings with 66 raid points from four matches, while Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal are right behind him. Both raiders crossed the 50-point mark in Pro Kabaddi 2021 earlier tonight.

Deshwal scored 14 points against U Mumba, and he now has 52 raid points to his name from four matches. U Mumba's V Ajith Kumar scored another Super 10 this season and took his tally to 39 raid points. He is sixth on the leaderboard now.

Jaideep Kuldeep has the most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Jaideep and Surender Nada are the top 2 defenders in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Haryana Steelers suffered a morale-shattering defeat to the Bengaluru Bulls but the team's two top defenders Surender Nada and Jaideep are in the Top 2 of the defenders' leaderboard. Jaideep is number one with 15 tackle points and Nada is behind him with 14 tackle points.

Patna Pirates all-rounder Mohammreza Chiyaneh will be in action against the Bengal Warriors tomorrow in Pro Kabaddi 2021. He will be keen to bounce back in the race for the number one spot on the defenders' leaderboard.

