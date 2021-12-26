Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs HAR

The fourth night of Pro Kabaddi 2021 featured three close encounters. UP Yoddha edged Patna Pirates 36-35 in the first match. Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans 34-33 in the second game, while Haryana Steelers lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-40 in the last match of the night.

Raiders ruled the fourth night of Pro Kabaddi 2021. Quite a few players registered a Super 10 for their respective franchises. It was not the best night for the defenders, but a few of them managed to perform well.

In this article, we look at the updated individual leaderboards of PKL 8 after the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Naveen Kumar continues to be in top position on the raiders' leaderboard with 31 raid points in two matches. Arjun Deshwal attained the second position by scoring 17 raid points against Haryana Steelers.

Siddharth Desai recorded his second Super 10 of Pro Kabaddi 2021 against Puneri Paltan and took his overall tally to 25 raid points. Desai, Deshwal and Kumar are the top three raiders right now in PKL 8.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Jaideep is the number one defender in Pro Kabaddi 2021 right now (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Haryana Steelers' Jaideep became the new number one defender in Pro Kabaddi 2021 by scoring a High 5 against Jaipur Pink Panthers. His teammate Surender Nada entered the Top 3 by scoring four tackle points in the same game.

Patna Pirates' Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh overtook Gujarat Giants' Girish Ernak last night. He scored seven tackle points against UP Yoddha. Unfortunately, all three defenders ended up on the losing team on the fourth night of Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be exciting to see if the top raiders and defenders can retain their spots in the Top 3 of the standings.

Edited by Parimal