Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs PUN

Pro Kabaddi action continued on January 7, 2022 with two fantastic matches in Bengaluru. The opening fixture featured the defending champions Bengal Warriors and the Vikash Kandola-led Haryana Steelers, which the Kolkata-based franchise lost 37-41.

The night ended with a clash between inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and the inconsistent Puneri Paltan outfit. Jaipur arrested their losing streak with a 31-26 win over the Pune-based franchise.

Now that the matches scheduled to take place on January 7, 2022 have ended, here's a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Arjun Deshwal has attained second position on the raiders' leaderboard by recording his seventh consecutive Super 10 of Pro Kabaddi 2021. He has 92 raid points to his name from seven matches, two more than the third-placed Pawan Kumar Sehrawat.

Maninder Singh held on to his fourth spot after scoring 14 points against the Haryana Steelers, while Vikash Kandola is back in the top 5 thanks to his nine-point haul against the Bengal Warriors.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

There are three defenders with 22 tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021 (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Haryana Steelers' defenders Surender Nada and Jaideep have heated up the race to the number one spot on the defenders' leaderboard with 22 tackle points each. Even Tamil Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh has scored 22 points in the defense.

Nada scored three tackle points against the Bengal Warriors, while Jaideep fell one point short of his High 5. There were no other major changes in the top 7 of the defenders' leaderboard.

Also Read Article Continues below

Surjeet Singh, Surender Nada and Jaideep will be in action on Monday when Tamil Thalaivas battle Haryana Steelers.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee