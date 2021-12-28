Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs HAR

Haryana Steelers recorded their first win in Pro Kabaddi 2021 earlier tonight against the Telugu Titans. A Super 10 from new player Meetu helped the Steelers climb to the eighth position on the PKL 2021 standings.

Before the battle between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans, the Patna Pirates crushed Puneri Paltan in a lopsided affair. Sachin Tanwar's Super 10 powered the Pirates to their second win this season. The three-time champions attained the second position in the points table by winning that fixture.

In this article now, we look at the updated individual leaderboards of raiders and defenders in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after the Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers match.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar continues to lead the raiders' standings with 42 raid points from three matches. Telugu Titans' star raider Siddharth Desai inched closer to him by scoring nine points against Haryana Steelers.

The Bahubali of PKL is now fourth with 34 raid points. There were no other changes in the Top 5.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Surender Nada is the new number one defender of Pro Kabaddi 2021 (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Surender Nada and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh have 12 tackle points each to their name after tonight's matches. Both defenders scored three tackle points each and attained the top two spots on the defenders' leaderboard.

Haryana Steelers all-rounder Jaideep is right behind them with 11 tackle points. Jaideep scored only a single tackle point against Telugu Titans. Meanwhile, Patna Pirates' Sajin C and Puneri Paltan's Sombir have entered the Top 7. The former scored three tackle points while the latter recorded four tackle points in tonight's battle.

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will continue tomorrow with another double-header in Bengaluru. Gujarat Giants will battle UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi KC will cross paths with Bengal Warriors.

