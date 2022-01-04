Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs PAT 

Pro Kabaddi action continued in Bengaluru last night with two more thrilling encounters. Inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered a 28-31 defeat at the hands of the defending champions Bengal Warriors after a super tackle by Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh in the buzzer raid.

Later in the night, the Telugu Titans came very close to defeating the Patna Pirates but eventually lost 31-30.

With the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates match in the history books now, let's take a look at the updated lists of most raid points and most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Naveen Kumar has the most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Dabang Delhi KC star Naveen Kumar is atop the raiders' leaderboard with 81 raid points. Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is behind him, having earned 73 raid points from six matches.

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh and Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Arjun Deshwal cemented their places in the Top 4 by scoring a Super 10 each in the match between Bengal and Jaipur. Maninder is third with 72 raid points, while Arjun has 68 raid points to his name.

Sumit leads the list of tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is back in the Top 3 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

The defenders did not have a memorable night in Pro Kabaddi 2021 yesterday. Not a single defender managed to score a High 5. Patna Pirates all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh scored two tackle points against Telugu Titans and returned to the third spot.

UP Yoddha defender Sumit continues to be the number one defender, with a total of 17 tackle points to his name. Jaideep, Surender Nada, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, and Sagar are the other names present in the Top 7.

Edited by Prem Deshpande