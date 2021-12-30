Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs GUJ

Pro Kabaddi 2021 produced another nail-biting tied encounter last night in Bengaluru. It was the fourth drawn game of the season and the second one featuring the Gujarat Giants.

The Sunil Kumar-led outfit drew 32-32 with UP Yoddha. Earlier in the night, fans witnessed a rematch of last season's final between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors. The Dabangs crushed the Warriors 52-35 to cement their number one position in the standings.

Shifting our focus to individual leaderboards, here's a look at the most raid points and most tackle points of Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Naveen Kumar continued his magnificent form in Pro Kabaddi 2021, scoring 24 raid points against Bengal Warriors. He scored 21 touch points and three bonus points to destroy the Bengal Warriors defense.

With the Super 20 against the Kolkata-based franchise, Naveen has tightened his grip over the number one spot with 66 raid points in four games.

Bengal Warriors @BengalWarriors



#AamarWarriors #vivoProKabaddi #SuperHitPanga A game that didn't go our way in both the halves, but a brilliant 5️⃣-point Super Raid and yet another Super 🔟 means Maninder is our @WinzoGames Player of the Match in #DELvBEN A game that didn't go our way in both the halves, but a brilliant 5️⃣-point Super Raid and yet another Super 🔟 means Maninder is our @WinzoGames Player of the Match in #DELvBEN 👏#AamarWarriors #vivoProKabaddi #SuperHitPanga https://t.co/zHsthUDPqh

Bengal skipper Maninder Singh is right behind him with 48 raid points. Singh scored 16 raid points against the Dabangs last night.

Gujarat Giants raider Rakesh Narwal entered the Top 3 after registering a Super 10 against UP Yoddha. Narwal has 40 raid points to his name in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Girish Maruti Ernak crossed the 10 tackle point mark last night (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Gujarat Giants defender Girish Maruti Ernak has attained second spot in the standings by scoring four tackle points against UP Yoddha. Ernak now has 12 points to his name, the same as Haryana Steelers defender Surender Nada and Patna Pirates all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Also Read Article Continues below

UP Yoddha defender Sumit entered the Top 5 by scoring three tackle points against Gujarat Giants. There were no other changes in the Top 7.

Edited by Parimal