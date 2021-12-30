×
Create
Notifications

Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs GUJ

Naveen Kumar has taken a big lead on the raiders&#039; leaderboard (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Naveen Kumar has taken a big lead on the raiders' leaderboard (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 30, 2021 01:28 PM IST
News

Pro Kabaddi 2021 produced another nail-biting tied encounter last night in Bengaluru. It was the fourth drawn game of the season and the second one featuring the Gujarat Giants.

The Sunil Kumar-led outfit drew 32-32 with UP Yoddha. Earlier in the night, fans witnessed a rematch of last season's final between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors. The Dabangs crushed the Warriors 52-35 to cement their number one position in the standings.

Shifting our focus to individual leaderboards, here's a look at the most raid points and most tackle points of Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

14 points already for this superstar 🤩Absolute beast on the mat 💪#DabangDelhi #HarDumDabang #SuperhitPanga #vivoProKabaddi https://t.co/PO7D7yASrB

Naveen Kumar continued his magnificent form in Pro Kabaddi 2021, scoring 24 raid points against Bengal Warriors. He scored 21 touch points and three bonus points to destroy the Bengal Warriors defense.

With the Super 20 against the Kolkata-based franchise, Naveen has tightened his grip over the number one spot with 66 raid points in four games.

A game that didn't go our way in both the halves, but a brilliant 5️⃣-point Super Raid and yet another Super 🔟 means Maninder is our @WinzoGames Player of the Match in #DELvBEN 👏#AamarWarriors #vivoProKabaddi #SuperHitPanga https://t.co/zHsthUDPqh

Bengal skipper Maninder Singh is right behind him with 48 raid points. Singh scored 16 raid points against the Dabangs last night.

Gujarat Giants raider Rakesh Narwal entered the Top 3 after registering a Super 10 against UP Yoddha. Narwal has 40 raid points to his name in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Girish Maruti Ernak crossed the 10 tackle point mark last night (Image: Pro Kabaddi)
Girish Maruti Ernak crossed the 10 tackle point mark last night (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Gujarat Giants defender Girish Maruti Ernak has attained second spot in the standings by scoring four tackle points against UP Yoddha. Ernak now has 12 points to his name, the same as Haryana Steelers defender Surender Nada and Patna Pirates all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

UP Yoddha defender Sumit entered the Top 5 by scoring three tackle points against Gujarat Giants. There were no other changes in the Top 7.

Edited by Parimal
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी