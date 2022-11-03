Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs TAM

Pune's Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex hosted a double-header yesterday (November 2) in Pro Kabaddi 2022. In the opening match, U Mumba defeated the Telugu Titans by 40-37. Later in the night, Bengal Warriors played out a 41-41 tie against the Tamil Thalaivas.

Three out of the four teams in action last night touched the 40-point mark. Lots of raid points and tackle points were scored yesterday, and here are the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the Bengal Warriors vs. Tamil Thalaivas match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Dabang Delhi KC skipper Naveen Kumar continues to be the top raider in the competition with 126 raid points to his name from 10 matches. Bengaluru Bulls' rising star Bharat holds the second position with 112 raid points.

Tamil Thalaivas' youngster Narender has entered the Top 3 of the leaderboard after earning 15 raid points against the Bengal Warriors last night. Narender has scored a total of 99 raid points in the tournament thus far.

Rakesh and Arjun Deshwal have slipped to fourth and fifth positions, respectively, because of Narender's rise. Maninder Singh, Surender Gill, Sachin, Pardeep Narwal and Meetu Sharma are the other names present in the Top 10.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Girish Ernak continues to hold the third position in the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

Bengal Warriors' veteran left corner defender Girish Ernak had a forgettable outing against the Tamil Thalaivas yesterday. Girish had a chance to regain his top spot in the Most Tackle Points list but he failed to open his account against the Thalaivas.

Girish is third in the leaderboard at the moment with 29 tackle points in his account. Bengaluru Bulls' Saurabh Nandal and Jaipur Pink Panthers' Sunil Kumar are the top two names on the list, followed by Girish Ernak, Ankush and Surinder Singh.

