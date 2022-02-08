Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs TEL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 delivered two entertaining matches last night. The night opened with a battle between two-time finalists Gujarat Giants and the inaugural PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. After much back and forth, Jaipur won the match 36-31.

Later in the night, the Bengal Warriors played out a thrilling 32-32 draw with the Telugu Titans. Captain Maninder Singh was in top form as he registered another Super 10. However, his efforts were not enough to help the Warriors record a win.

Now that yesterday's matches have ended, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list for PKL 8.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There were no changes to the top six of the raiders' leaderboard after last night's matches. Maninder Singh's Super 10 has taken him closer to the No. 1 position, but he is still 29 raid points behind the number one raider Pawan Sehrawat.

Vikash Khandola and Abhishek Singh will have the opportunity to overtake Naveen Kumar tonight. Khandola will be in action against the Tamil Thalaivas, while Singh will play against the in-form Patna Pirates.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There were no changes in the top 6 of the defenders' leaderboard. (Image Courtesy: PKL)

The top six defenders of PKL 2022 held on to their positions after last night's two matches. Sagar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Jaideep are the top three names. Saurabh Nandal is another defender who has crossed the 50 tackle-point mark this season.

Surjeet Singh has a chance to become the fifth defender to complete 50 tackle points in PKL 2022. If he scores four tackle points against the Haryana Steelers later tonight, he will join Nandal, Sagar, Chiyaneh and Jaideep in the elite club.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee