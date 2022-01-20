Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BLR vs BEN

Two matches took place in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on January 20. The first match of the night saw the Tamil Thalaivas locking horns with the Gujarat Giants. While the Thalaivas were above the Giants in the standings, they suffered a three-point defeat in the match.

The night ended with a clash between Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls and Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors. Like their first meeting of PKL 8, this match was decided by just one point. However, this time, the Warriors emerged victorious.

Now that the two matches scheduled to happen tonight are in the history books, let's take a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pawan Sehrawat continues to lead the Most Raid Points list with 164 raid points to his name. The Bengaluru Bulls captain scored 13 points against the Bengal Warriors. However, they were not enough to save his team from a defeat.

His rival Maninder Singh retained the second position with 146 raid points from 12 matches. Singh scored eight raid points versus the Bulls, missing out on his Super 10 by just two points. There were no changes in the Top 7.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sagar is the new number one defender of PKL 8 (Image: PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas defender Sagar overtook his captain Surjeet Singh on the leaderboard with a High 5 against the Gujarat Giants. Sagar now has 41 tackle points to his name from 11 matches. Despite his High 5, the Chennai-based franchise lost to the Giants.

Surjeet slipped to number two after scoring just a solitary point against the Gujarat Giants. There were no other changes in the Top 7 of the leaderboard.

