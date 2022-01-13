Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs BLR

Fans witnessed two high-scoring matches in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday.

The first match featured the Haryana Steelers and the UP Yoddha. The game went down to the wire, with the two teams ultimately settling for a 36-36 tie.

After that game, Dabang Delhi KC and Bengaluru Bulls locked horns for the first time this season. Kabaddi fans expected an intense battle between the teams of Naveen Kumar and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat.

However, Naveen's absence meant that Bengaluru bulldozed Delhi by 61-22.

On that note, we will take a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards after the Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat became the second raider to score 100 raid points in PKL 8 on Wednesday night. The Bengaluru Bulls captain amassed 27 points to take his overall tally to 122 raid points. He is now eight points behind the top-ranked Naveen Kumar.

Haryana Steelers skipper Vikash Kandola has returned to the top 5 after scoring 17 raid points against UP Yoddha. He is fifth with 77 raid points, while Surender Gill rose to sixth position by scoring 13 raid points against Haryana Steelers. The UP Yoddha raider has 66 raid points to his name.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Jaideep has climbed to the second position on the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

There were two changes in the top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard. Haryana Steelers defender Jaideep has attained the second position by scoring three tackle points against UP Yoddha in their last match.

His teammate Surender Nada climbed to the fourth position by adding four tackle points to his tally. Surjeet Singh continues to be the number one defender with 30 tackle points.

