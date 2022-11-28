Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs BLR

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 dished out an entertaining double-header for fans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on a Super Sunday yesterday. Both games went down to the wire.

Tamil Thalaivas beat the Gujarat Giants 42-39 in the first match, while the Bengaluru Bulls defeated Dabang Delhi KC 52-49 in the second fixture.

Lots of raid points and tackle points were scored in yesterday's matches at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. In this article, we will look at the updated lists for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Most Raid Points (Green Sleeve) 🏾 Bharat



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #DELvBLR A new chief in town 🫡Most Raid Points (Green Sleeve)🏾 Bharat A new chief in town 🫡💚 Most Raid Points (Green Sleeve) 👉🏾 Bharat#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #DELvBLR https://t.co/n1Hwv1y8vs

Bharat has returned to the No. 1 position in the Most Raid Points list. The Bengaluru Bulls raider was in a destructive mood last night as he scored 23 raid points against Dabang Delhi KC. His rich haul of points has taken him to 219 raid points after 18 matches in the league.

Bharat's rise has pushed Arjun Deshwal down to the second position. The Bengaluru Bulls star is seven raid points ahead of Deshwal. Maninder Singh has slipped to third position as well, but he will be in action later tonight against the UP Yoddhas.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Leave a ‍ if you enjoyed his performance



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #DELvBLR Bharat turned the game on its head in the second half to steal the match away from the Dabangs 🤩Leave aif you enjoyed his performance Bharat turned the game on its head in the second half to steal the match away from the Dabangs 🤩Leave a ❤️‍🔥 if you enjoyed his performance #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #DELvBLR https://t.co/oPA6A3UYYU

Despite scoring a Super 10 against the Bengaluru Bulls last night, Naveen Kumar continues to be fourth in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Most Raid Points list. The Dabang Delhi KC captain has earned 194 raid points in 18 matches. Narender is fifth with 186 raid points in 18 games.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There were no changes in the top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Ankush, Saurabh Nandal, Sagar, and Girish Maruti Ernak continue to be the top 5 defenders at the PKL 2022. Only Nandal was in action yesterday, but he earned zero tackle points.

Ankush and Ernak will be in action tonight. It will be interesting to see if any of the two defenders can improve their positions.

Poll : 0 votes