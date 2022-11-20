Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs PAT

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi KC and Telugu Titans registered victories in Saturday's Pro Kabaddi Triple Panga at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Jaipur beat UP Yoddhas by 41-29, while Delhi edged Patna Pirates by a 30-27 scoreline. The home side Telugu Titans registered a 32-26 win over U Mumba.

Only one team managed to score more than 40 points in yesterday's PKL matches, but there were some brilliant individual performances. Here's a look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the game between Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal has become the new number-one raider of PKL 2022. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star scored 19 raid points against UP Yoddhas. His tally stands at 180 raid points from 15 matches. Bharat has slipped to the second spot courtesy of Deshwal's superb showing against the Yoddhas.

Maninder Singh, Naveen Kumar, Narender and Pardeep Narwal have retained their places in the top six. Naveen and Pardeep were in action yesterday. While Naveen was substituted after managing only one bonus point in 12 raids, Pardeep notched up a Super 10 against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has jumped to the 2nd position (Image: PKL)

Ankush continues to be the top defender of the season, but he has got a new company in the top two. Patna Pirates all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has jumped to the second position after scoring a record 16 tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC in Saturday's match.

Chiyaneh became the first overseas defender to complete 50 tackle points in this PKL season. He now holds second position with 53 tackle points in 13 matches. Saurabh Nandal, Sunil Kumar and Jaideep Dahiya have dropped one spot each because of Chiyaneh's rise. Rinku has climbed to the sixth position after earning three tackle points last night.

