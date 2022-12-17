Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Final

Pro Kabaddi 2022 culminated earlier tonight with the Jaipur Pink Panthers defeating Puneri Paltan to capture their second PKL trophy. Several big names were in action during the summit clash of the ninth edition of PKL.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium played host to the grand match. Both Jaipur and Pune gave each other a run for their money. In the end, the Pink Panthers recorded a 33-29 victory.

In this article, we will now look at the final standings for the top raiders and defenders of PKL 2022.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal ended the PKL 9 season as the best raider of the tournament. He scored 296 raid points, with six of them coming in the final against Puneri Paltan. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star took the Most Valuable Player award home thanks to his top-class performances.

Bharat Hooda finished in the second position. Playing for the Bengaluru Bulls, Bharat scored 279 raid points in 23 matches. Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar bagged the third spot with 254 raid points.

Tamil Thalaivas' youngster Narender Hoshiyar was the find of the season. He earned 243 raid points in 23 matches and won the Best New Young Player of the Season award.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ankush Rathee won the Best Defender award (Image: PKL)

Jaipur Pink Panthers' left corner defender Ankush Rathee topped the Most Tackle Points list in PKL 2022. The youngster earned 89 tackle points in 24 matches, five more than second-placed Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Jaipur skipper Sunil Kumar moved up to the fourth position by registering a High 5 in the final against Puneri Paltan. He ended the season with 64 tackle points. Saurabh Nandal was eight points ahead of him, while Aman and Rinku took the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

