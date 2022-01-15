Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs BLR

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 continued with a double-header contest on Friday evening in Bengaluru. Inaugural winners Jaipur Pink Panthers beat three-time champions Patna Pirates by 10 points in the first match of the night.

The night ended with a battle between Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls and two-time finalists Gujarat Giants. The two teams were neck-to-neck for the majority of the match, but eventually, the Bulls emerged victorious by a scoreline of 46-37.

Now that the two matches are done and dusted, let's take a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has overtaken Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar on the raiders' leaderboard. Sehrawat secured the green arm band with a 19-point haul against the Gujarat Giants earlier tonight.

After the splendid performance against the Giants, Pawan is number one with 141 raid points from 10 matches. Naveen follows him in No. 2 spot, while Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh continues to be in third position.

Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Arjun Deshwal did not manage a Super 10 against Patna Pirates, but his nine points helped him become the fourth raider to score 100 raid points this season.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There were multiple changes on the defenders' leaderboard after the two matches on January 14 (Image: PKL)

Surjeet Singh, Sagar and Jaideep remain the top three defenders after the two matches on January 14. Jaipur Pink Panthers all-rounder Sahul Kumar overtook Surender Nada and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh with four tackle points against the Patna Pirates.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sahul is fourth with 28 tackle points, followed by Chiyaneh and Nada, who have 27 tackle points each. Bengaluru Bulls defender Saurabh Nandal is back in the top 7 thanks to his three tackle points against Gujarat Giants.

Also see - Pro Kabaddi Live Score | PKL Points Table 2022

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Saurabh Nandal be the number one defender at the end of PKL 8? Yes No 1 votes so far