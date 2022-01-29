Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs DEL

Fans were expecting a double-header in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 earlier tonight. However, the PKL organizers announced that the match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors would not be played. As a result, kabaddi fans witnessed only one match, where Dabang Delhi KC bulldozed Gujarat Giants.

A fantastic performance from the duo of Manjeet Chhillar and Krishan ensured the Dabangs emerged victorious by 19 points. Both defenders recorded a High 5 for the team. Vijay was the top-scorer for the team with eight points, while Sandeep Narwal and Ashu Malik chipped in with six points each.

Pardeep Kumar was the only Gujarat Giants player to impress fans earlier tonight. He scored seven touch points, while the other 10 players (including 4 substitutes) managed only 15 points.

Gujarat Giants lost to Dabang Delhi KC 22-41. Here is the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list after tonight's only match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Despite some impressive performances from Vijay, Pardeep Kumar and Ashu Malik, there was no change in the raiders' leaderboard. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat continues to be the number one raider of PKL 8 with 200 raid points on his account.

Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar and Surender Gill are right behind him on the leaderboard.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There was no change in the defenders' leaderboard as well (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Manjeet Chhillar and Krishan's High 5s were not enough to take them into the Top 5 of the Most Tackle Points. Sagar, Jaideep, Saurabh Nandal, Surjeet Singh and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh are way ahead of the Dabang duo.

Chiyaneh, Sagar, Nandal and Singh will be in action tomorrow as the Patna Pirates take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers, while the Bengaluru Bulls battle Tamil Thalaivas.

