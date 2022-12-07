Create

Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs TEL

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Dec 07, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Naveen Kumar retained his place in the Top 3 of the leaderboard (Image: PKL)
Two matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022 took place last night (Tuesday, December 6) in Hyderabad, where U Mumba took on Dabang Delhi KC, and Gujarat Giants battled against the Telugu Titans. Both matches proved to be lopsided encounters, where Gujarat and Delhi recorded comfortable wins.

Courtesy of yesterday's results, U Mumba and Patna Pirates have been knocked out of the race to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs. Both Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC are still alive in the tournament.

Lots of raid and tackle points were scored during yesterday's double-header contest. Here's a look at the updated leaderboards after the Gujarat Giants vs. Telugu Titans match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Kabhi daayein kabhi baayein. Yeh hai apni EXPRESSSSS 😍#DabangDelhi #HarDumDabang #MUMvDEL #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga

Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar was the only raider from the Top 5 who was in action yesterday evening. Nicknamed 'Naveen Express', the Delhi raider earned five raid points against U Mumba. He retained third position in the Most Raid Points list, with his total being 230 raid points.

Arjun Deshwal and Bharat Hooda hold the top two positions, while Maninder Singh and Narender Hoshiyar are in the fourth and fifth spots.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Rinku HC has moved up to the third position on the leaderboard (Image: PKL)
There was one change in the PKL 2022 defenders' leaderboard. U Mumba's stand-in skipper Rinku HC moved up from fifth to third position by scoring four tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC. However, his efforts went in vain as U Mumba lost the game by 17 points.

Rinku now holds the third position with 59 points. Sunil Kumar and Saurabh Nandal have dropped to fourth and fifth positions, respectively, due to Rinku's rise.

These pangebaaz were on 🔝 of their game tonight😎@Vivo_India Perfect Player of the Match ➡️ Amit Hooda, Parteek [email protected] Gamechanger of the Match ➡️ Vishal, Rinku Narwal#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #MUMvDEL #GGvTT https://t.co/5KWPpHl2RS

Nandal will be in action against the Patna Pirates tonight (Wednesday, December 7). If he scores two tackle points, he will jump to third position.

