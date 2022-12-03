Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs BEN

Pro Kabaddi 2022 resumed with a triple-header contest in Hyderabad on Friday. The night opened with a battle between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas, which was followed by the Patna Pirates vs. Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers vs. Bengal Warriors clashes.

UP Yoddhas defeated U Mumba in the first game by 10 points. Gujarat Giants beat Patna Pirates 40-34, while Bengal Warriors suffered a six-point defeat at the hands of the Haryana Steelers.

Many star players were in action last night at Pro Kabaddi 2022. On that note, here's a look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after yesterday's matches.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal and Bharat have retained the top two spots on the leaderboard. Maninder Singh has moved up from fourth to third position after earning five raid points against the Haryana Steelers. The Bengal Warriors captain now has 213 raid points, four more than the fourth-placed Naveen Kumar.

Narender and Pardeep Narwal have retained their places in the top 6. Pardeep was in action yesterday and scored 13 points against U Mumba. He holds the sixth position with 198 raid points in 19 matches.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Jaideep Dahiya is back in the top 6 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

Ankush and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh have retained the top two positions in the Most Tackle Points List. Chiyaneh was in action earlier tonight, where he scored four tackle points against Gujarat Giants. He is currently only two tackle points behind Ankush.

Rinku has moved up to third position from fourth. The U Mumba defender scored one tackle point against the UP Yoddhas. He has the same tackle points as the fourth-placed Saurabh Nandal, but Rinku has played two matches less.

Sagar retains the fifth spot, while Jaideep Dahiya has replaced Sunil Kumar in the sixth position. Dahiya starred in Haryana's win over Bengal, scoring six tackle points. He now has 53 tackle points in his account.

