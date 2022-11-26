Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs PAT

Pro Kabaddi 2022 dished out a Triple Panga yesterday (November 25). The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium played host to three fabulous games, where Dabang Delhi KC, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers registered wins against Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates respectively.

The game between Delhi and Gujarat was a high-scoring one. The two teams scored 97 points, with Delhi beating Gujarat 50-47. A lot of raid points and tackle points were scored in the other two games as well.

In this article, we will take a look at the updated leaderboards for defenders and raiders after yesterday's games.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal starred for Jaipur Pink Panthers in their 41-28 win against Tamil Thalaivas. He scored 12 raid points to become the first raider to complete 200 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Deshwal is at the top of the leaderboard with 211 raid points.

Bharat and Maninder Singh continue to hold the second and third spots, with Naveen Kumar inching closer to them. The Dabang Delhi KC captain earned 11 points against Gujarat Giants. He is fourth in the leaderboard with 183 points in 17 games.

Narender continues to remain in fifth place. The Tamil Thalaivas star was in action last night, but he managed only four raid points against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ankush is the new number one defender of PKL 2022 (Image: PKL)

Ankush is back at the top of the most tackle points list. The Jaipur Pink Panthers defender earned a High 5 against Tamil Thalaivas last night. He now has 61 tackle points in 17 games.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh scored two tackle points against Haryana Steelers to drop to second place. He's now two tackle points behind Ankush. Saurabh Nandal and Sagar held on to their spots in the top 4, while Jaideep Dahiya pushed Girish Maruti Ernak down to number six.

