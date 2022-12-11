Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after league stage

The league stage of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 is now done and dusted. Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, UP Yoddhas, Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas, and Dabang Delhi KC are the six teams that have advanced to the playoffs.

12 teams competed against each other across three different cities over the last few months. There were some excellent performances from raiders and defenders. Even players from the eliminated teams impressed fans with their individual performances.

In this article, we will look at the top five raiders and top five defenders of PKL 2022 after the league stage.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal was the number one raider in the league round of Pro Kabaddi 2022. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star earned 286 points in 22 matches, 29 more than the second-placed Bharat Hooda. Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar earned the third position with 246 raid points.

Maninder Singh could have overtaken Naveen yesterday, but he was rested for the match against the Patna Pirates. The Bengal Warriors captain is fourth with 238 raid points. Tamil Thalaivas' youngster Narender Hoshiyar is fifth with 220 raid points.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

12 Points

3 Bonus Points

1 Tackle Point



Narender led Tamil Thalaivas tonight against Patna Pirates in 16 Total Points12 Points3 Bonus Points1 Tackle PointNarender led Tamil Thalaivas tonight against Patna Pirates in #ProKabadsi 16 Total Points12 Points3 Bonus Points1 Tackle PointNarender led Tamil Thalaivas tonight against Patna Pirates in #ProKabadsi 🔥 https://t.co/GYAKUQKInL

Deshwal, Hooda, Kumar and Hoshiyar will be in action during the playoffs. It will be interesting to see which raider wins the race.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is back at the top (Image: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh overtook Ankush Rathee on the list of Most Tackle Points in PKL 2022. The Patna Pirates all-rounder earned seven tackle points against the Bengal Warriors, thereby gaining a three-point lead over Ankush.

However, Ankush Rathee will be in action during the PKL 2022 playoffs. If he earns four tackle points in the playoffs round, he will take home the Best Defender award. Saurabh Nandal, Rinku HC and Vishal Lather hold the third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes