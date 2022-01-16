Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs BEN

Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued in Bengaluru with three nail-biting matches on January 15. Dabang Delhi KC edged Haryana Steelers 28-25 in a low-scoring encounter, while the Telugu Titans suffered a 33-39 defeat at the hands of UP Yoddha in the second match.

The night ended with a drawn game between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors, where both teams scored 32 points each.

Many players stole the show with their individual brilliance last night in PKL 8, and here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

U Mumba's vice-captain Abhishek Singh has overtaken Haryana Steelers skipper Vikash Kandola on the raiders' leaderboard after last night's Triple Panga. Singh scored 13 raid points against the Bengal Warriors to take his overall tally to 82 raid points.

Meanwhile, Kandola managed only three raid points against Dabang Delhi KC and slipped to sixth position with 80 raid points to his name. Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat continues to be the number one raider.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Surender Nada and Sumit have improved their positions on the defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

UP Yoddha defender Sumit missed out on his High 5 against Telugu Titans by just one point. But his four tackle points have taken him to seventh position on the defenders' leaderboard with his overall score being 26 tackle points.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers' Surender Nada climbed from sixth to fourth position by scoring two tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC. Surjeet Singh, Sagar and Jaideep continue to be the top three names on the Most Tackle Points list.

Also Read Article Continues below

As far as the PKL points table is concerned, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates are the top 3 teams after 25 days of action.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Surender Nada be the number 1 defender at the end of PKL 8? Yes No 8 votes so far