Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs TAM

Two matches took place on a Super Sunday yesterday in the Pro Kabaddi League at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Former champions Bengaluru Bulls squared off against Gujarat Giants in a rematch of the Season 6 final, followed by a clash between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas.

Both matches went down to the wire. The Giants defeated the Bulls by two points in the first game, while the Thalaivas defeated the home side Puneri Paltan by just a solitary point in the second match.

On that note, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after yesterday's matches.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Rakesh Sangroya has returned to the top four of the Most Raid Points list with a Super 10 against the Bengaluru Bulls last night. He earned six touch points and four bonus points in the game, taking his tally to 113 raid points from 11 matches.

Courtesy of his Super 10, Sangroya has overtaken Arjun Deshwal and Surender Gill on the leaderboard. Deshwal and Gill both have 107 raid points to their names this season so far.

Naveen Kumar continues to hold the top spot, but Bharat Hooda has inched closer to him by scoring 13 raid points yesterday. Hooda now has 125 raid points in his account. Tamil Thalaivas' Narender Hoshiyar is third with 115 raid points. He earned 13 of them against Puneri Paltan yesterday.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Saurabh Nandal has extended his lead at the top of the defenders' leaderboard (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

There was one change in the top six of the defenders' leaderboard. Sagar Rathee has jumped to the fifth position after registering a High 5 against Puneri Paltan yesterday. His total stands at 32 tackle points from 11 matches.

Saurabh Nandal scored two tackle points yesterday to extend his lead at the top. He now has a total of 36 tackle points.

