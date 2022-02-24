Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after semifinal matches

The two semifinal matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022 took place last night in Bengaluru, where Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates booked their places in the season's final. Patna beat Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha by 11 points to advance to the final.

Later in the night, Delhi joined them in the summit clash with a 40-35 victory against the Bengaluru Bulls. Now that the semifinal matches have ended, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list ahead of the final.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pawan Sehrawat secured the Best Raider of the Season award with a Super 10 against Dabang Delhi KC last night. His haul of 18 raid points against the Dabangs took his overall tally to 304 raid points in PKL 8.

Naveen Kumar registered a Super 10 as well to cement the fourth position with a total of 194 raid points in the season. Meanwhile, Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal ended the tournament with 189 and 188 raid points, respectively.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is the new number one defender of PKL 8 (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh scored six tackle points against UP Yoddha to overtake Sagar Rathee on the defenders' leaderboard. Chiyaneh needed only two points to become the number one defender of the season, but he scored a High 5 and seized the Best Defender of the Season award.

Since none of the other defenders present in the top seven will play anymore in this season, Chiyaneh is confirmed to win the Best Defender award in his debut season. It will be interesting to see if the Iranian defender can guide the Patna Pirates to their fourth championship tomorrow evening.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee