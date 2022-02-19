Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs GUJ

Three matches happened on the penultimate evening of Pro Kabaddi League's first round. The night opened with a match between defending champions Bengal Warriors and Rahul Chaudhari's Puneri Paltan. Bengal won the game by 43-36.

Later in the evening, Dabang Delhi KC secured a place in the PKL 2022 semifinals with a comfortable 40-32 victory over the Telugu Titans. Gujarat Giants defeated Tamil Thalaivas 43-33 in the third game.

Here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list after the match between Giants and Thalaivas.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

The Top six raiders retained their positions on the leaderboard. Pawan Sehrawat is likely to win the Best Raider award this season because his closest competitor Maninder Singh played his last match yesterday. Singh scored a Super 10 in his final game and ended the tournament with 262 raid points from 22 matches.

Sehrawat is number one with 274 raid points, and the only raider who can challenge him is Arjun Deshwal. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star is currently third with 249 raid points. His team will play at least one more match in the competition.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sagar ended the season with 82 tackle points to his name (Image Courtesy: PKL)

There were no changes in the Top six of the Most Tackle Points either. Sagar retains the top spot with 82 tackle points. He scored four points against the Gujarat Giants last night.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh could dethrone Sagar as the number one defender because the Patna Pirates will play a minimum of two matches in PKL 2022. Chiyaneh needs seven tackle points to overtake Sagar, whose team Tamil Thalaivas have already been eliminated.

