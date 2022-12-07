Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs UP

Two exciting matches of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 took place in Hyderabad earlier tonight (December 7), where Bengaluru Bulls battled Patna Pirates, and Tamil Thalaivas crossed swords with the UP Yoddhas.

Several big names of PKL 2022 were in action during the double-header contest. The first match was a high-scoring game, where the Bengaluru Bulls beat the Patna Pirates by 57-44. In the second game, the Tamil Thalaivas sealed their berth in the playoffs with a 43-28 win.

We now look at the updated lists for Most Tackle Points and Most Raid Points after the Tamil Thalaivas vs. UP Yoddhas match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There was no change to the Top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard after tonight's matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers star Arjun Deshwal is at the top with 269 raid points from 21 matches. Bharat Hooda inched closer to him by scoring 20 raid points against the Patna Pirates.

After 21 matches, Bharat now has 257 raid points from 21 matches. Naveen Kumar and Maninder Singh have held on to the third and fourth spots, respectively. Narender Hoshiyar tightened his grip over the fifth position with a Super 10 against the UP Yoddhas. He now has 220 raid points, the same as fourth-placed Maninder Singh.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is back at the top of the leaderboard (Image: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh regained the Orange Armband after scoring three tackle points against the Bengaluru Bulls. He now has 77 tackle points to his name, one more than the second-placed Ankush Rathee.

However, Chiyaneh is likely to lose his top spot soon because Rathee's team has qualified for the playoffs.

Saurabh Nandal has jumped to the third position after earning three tackle points against the Patna Pirates. He has pushed Rinku HC and Sunil Kumar down to the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

