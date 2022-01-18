Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs BEN

Pro Kabaddi 2022 delivered two fantastic matches to the fans last night. UP Yoddha beat Puneri Paltan by 10 points in a high-scoring encounter to kick off the proceedings of the day. Four raiders registered a Super 10 in that contest where the two teams scored a total of 90 points.

In the second match, the Bengal Warriors edged the Telugu Titans by one point. Some brilliant last-minute tactics from the Warriors ensured that the Titans continue to remain winless in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

On that note, we will take a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards after the Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh overtook Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar on the Most Raid Points list with a Super 10 against the Telugu Titans. Singh now holds second position with 138 raid points from 10 matches. Kumar will have an opportunity to regain his place in the top 2 later tonight as he battles the Patna Pirates.

UP Yoddha raider Surender Gill climbed to fifth position on the raiders' leaderboard, courtesy of his 21-point haul against Puneri Paltan. Gill was unstoppable against Paltan as he scored 18 touch points and three bonus points, helping UP Yoddha win.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There was no change in the top 6 of the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

The raiders had a memorable night in Bengaluru yesterday, while most of the defenders failed to make an impact. Not a single defender managed to register a High 5 in last night's two encounters.

Tamil Thalaivas defenders Surjeet Singh and Sagar retained their top two positions, while Bengaluru Bulls defender Saurabh Nandal is right behind them with 32 tackle points from 11 matches.

