Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs BLR

Two lopsided matches took place last night in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The first match of the night featured the finalists of the inaugural season - U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Jaipur registered a 32-22 win over the Mumbai-based franchise in that contest.

Later in the night, Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls locked horns with Siddharth Desai's Telugu Titans in a southern derby. The Bulls recorded a 49-38 victory in that game.

In this article, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the match between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal has become the new number one raider of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star earned 13 raid points against U Mumba yesterday, taking his overall tally to 161 raid points after 14 matches.

Bharat Hooda has retained the second position. The Bengaluru Bulls raider was in top form last night against the Telugu Titans. He scored 16 raid points to boost his tally to 159 raid points.

Naveen Kumar has slipped to the third position. He was the number one raider before yesterday's matches, but Arjun Deshwal and Bharat Hooda have now overtaken him. Maninder Singh and Narender Hoshiyar hold the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ankush Rathee became the first defender to complete 50 tackle points (Image: PKL)

Jaipur Pink Panthers' left corner defender Ankush Rathee crossed the 50 tackle-point mark yesterday while playing against U Mumba. He scored three points in the game and now has 51 tackle points in his account.

Saurabh Nandal and Sunil Kumar are right behind him on the leaderboard. Nandal is second with 47 tackle points from 14 matches, while Kumar is third with 43 tackle points. Jaideep Dahiya and Rinku complete the top 5.

