Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs GUJ

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 had two lopsided encounters in store for fans on Tuesday. Three-time winners Patna Pirates climbed to the number one position in the points table with a convincing victory over Season 2 champions U Mumba.

Later in the night, Telugu Titans took on two-time finalists Gujarat Giants with the aim of snapping their winless streak. However, they failed to do so as the Giants crushed them by a scoreline of 40-22.

Plenty of points were scored by Gujarat and Patna's players last night in Bengaluru. On that note, here's a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards after Tuesday's double-header.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There was not a single change in the top 4 of the raiders' leaderboard. U Mumba's vice-captain Abhishek Singh has returned to the fifth position after scoring eight raid points against Patna Pirates. Singh has 65 points to his name from eight matches.

Gujarat Giants raider Rakesh registered his second Super 10 against Telugu Titans on Tuesday and took his overall tally to 63 raid points. He is currently sixth on the leaderboard.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is back in the top 4 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

Surjeet Singh, Sagar and Jaideep retained their positions in the top 3 of the Most Tackle Points list. Patna Pirates all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh inched closer to the top 3 with a High 5 against U Mumba in their most recent fixture. The Iranian star has overtaken Sahul Kumar and Rinku, taking his overall tally to 26 tackle points.

Haryana Steelers defender Jaideep will be in action against UP Yoddha on Wednesday. If he scores a High 5 against the Nitesh Kumar-led franchise, he will become the new number one defender in PKL 8.

