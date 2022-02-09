Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs GUJ

Pro Kabaddi 2022 continued with a couple of matches in Bengaluru on February 9. The action kicked off with a battle between Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha and Manjeet's Tamil Thalaivas. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise emerged victorious by two points in the contest.

Later in the evening, the Telugu Titans locked horns with the Gujarat Giants. The Giants kept their playoff hopes alive with a two-point victory over the Titans.

Now that the two matches scheduled to happen on February 9 are in the history books, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Surender Gill has attained fourth position on the leaderboard by scoring 13 raid points in the match against the Tamil Thalaivas. Gill amassed 11 touch points and two bonus points in the game, taking his overall tally to 156 raid points in PKL 2022.

There were no other changes in the Top 7 of the raiders' leaderboard. Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal continue to be the top three raiders.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sagar had a disappointing outing against UP Yoddha, but he continues to be the number 1 defender (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas defender Sagar extended his lead over Mohammadreza Chiyaneh by scoring three tackle points against UP Yoddha. Sagar got out four times in the match, but he took his overall tally to 73 tackle points.

Surjeet Singh did not play against UP Yoddha. In his absence, Sumit inched closer to him. The UP Yoddha defender registered a High 5 against the Thalaivas and climbed to sixth position on the leaderboard.

It will be interesting to see if Sumit can overtake Surjeet Singh in the upcoming matches.

Edited by Parimal