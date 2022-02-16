Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs JAI

Pro Kabaddi 2022 delivered two one-sided matches to the fans on February 16. The night opened with a battle between Surjeet Singh's Tamil Thalaivas and the season seven winners Bengal Warriors. The Kolkata-based franchise won that contest by 52-21.

Later in the night, the Surinder Singh-led Telugu Titans met the inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. While the Titans beat the Pink Panthers in their previous meeting, they suffered a 35-54 defeat earlier tonight.

In this article, we will look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboard of PKL 2022 after Match 123 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Maninder Singh scored a fantastic Super 10 against the Telugu Titans and took his overall tally to 251 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022. He is only 10 points behind the number one raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' rising star Arjun Deshwal scored 14 points against the Telugu Titans and cemented his place in the top three. Deshwal is third with 249 raid points to his name.

Overall, there were no changes in the top seven of the Most Raid Points list.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sagar is just two tackle points away from the 80 tackle points mark (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Sagar Rathee had an off day against the Bengal Warriors. He scored two tackle points but was substituted in the 23rd minute after committing four unsuccessful tackles on the court.

His captain Surjeet Singh was substituted in the 22nd minute after he failed to open his account in the defensive unit.

The Tamil Thalaivas defenders had a forgettable night in Bengaluru. Due to their defeat against the Bengal Warriors, the Thalaivas were eliminated from the competition.

