Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs MUM match

The Pro Kabaddi League action continued at the Netaji Indoor Stadium last evening (February 12) with two lopsided encounters. Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers bulldozed the UP Yoddhas by 67-30 in the opening contest of the double header.

Later in the evening, the Bengal Warriors inched closer to the knockouts by thumping U Mumba 46-34. It was the second win for Bengal on their home turf this season.

In this article, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Arjun Deshwal has returned to the pole position in the Most Raid Points list after earning 20 raid points against the UP Yoddhas. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star now has 233 raid points from 20 games.

Bengal Warriors' rising star Nitin Kumar has jumped ahead of Pawan Sehrawat to attain the fourth position in the Most Raid Points list. Kumar earned eight raid points against U Mumba, taking his total to 158 raid points from 18 games. Sehrawat, meanwhile, has slipped to fifth. He now has 151 raid points from 18 matches.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Ankush Rathee has climbed to the 2nd position. (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Jaipur Pink Panthers' young defender Ankush Rathee moved up from fifth spot to second in the Most Tackle Points list after last night's seven-point haul against the UP Yoddhas. Rathee's total stands at 69 tackle points from 20 matches.

Krishan Dhull, Sagar Rathee and Sahil Gulia have dropped by one position each due to Ankush's rise. Krishan will be in action later tonight against the Telugu Titans. If he earns four tackle points, he will return to the second spot. Puneri Paltan's all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui continues to be the number one defender, having earned 78 tackle points from 19 games.