Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs PUN match

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10's Kolkata leg culminated last night (February 14) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Home team Bengal Warriors disappointed fans by losing a crucial match against Puneri Paltan by 26-29. The defeat has all but ended Bengal's chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Before that, Dabang Delhi KC beat Tamil Thalaivas in a high-scoring thriller by 45-43. Captain Ashu Malik starred in Delhi's victory by scoring 18 raid points, while Delhi's left cover defender Vikrant missed out on a well-deserved High 5 by just a solitary tackle point.

In this article, we will look at the updated lists for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the Kolkata leg.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Dabang Delhi KC skipper Ashu Malik is back at the number one position in the Most Raid Points list. As mentioned earlier, he earned 18 raid points against the Tamil Thalaivas, which took his total to 240 raid points from 21 matches.

Arjun Deshwal (233 raid points) has slipped to the second position, but he will be in action tomorrow evening (February 16) against one of the weakest defense of the season, Telugu Titans. The fourth-placed Pawan Sehrawat (171 points) will don the Titans jersey against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in that game.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadloui has crossed the 80 tackle-points milestone. (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Puneri Paltan all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui has become the first defender to cross the 80 tackle-points mark in this season. The Iranian defender earned three tackle points against the Bengal Warriors last evening. His current tally stands at 81 tackle points from 20 matches.

Dabang Delhi KC's right corner Yogesh returned to the top 6 after a three-point haul against the Tamil Thalaivas. Yogesh is sixth on the leaderboard, having aggregated 64 tackle points in the competition.