Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs TEL match

Two lopsided Pro Kabaddi League matches took place at the Netaji Indoor Stadium last night (February 10). Home side Bengal Warriors crushed the Telugu Titans 55-35, while three-time champions Patna Pirates recorded a 44-23 victory over U Mumba.

The Warriors and the Pirates increased their chances of qualifying for the playoffs after the big wins last night. Meanwhile, U Mumba inched closer to joining Telugu Titans in the list of eliminated teams.

Speaking of individual stats now, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of PKL 10 after the Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Patna Pirates captain Sachin Tanwar (152 raid points) has moved up to the fifth position on the raiders' leaderboard after earning nine raid points last night. He narrowly missed out on a Super 10, but Sachin's brilliant performance helped him overtake Guman Singh in the Most Raid Points list.

Maninder Singh and Pawan Sehrawat were also in action last night. Singh's eight points helped him tighten his grip over the third spot by taking his total to 174 raid points. Sehrawat managed only six points and continues to be fourth with 155 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Krishan Dhull has attained the 2nd position (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Two changes happened in the top 5 of the Most Tackle Points, with Patna Pirates' corner defenders moving up. Krishan Dhull has jumped to the second spot after an eight-point haul against U Mumba. Dhull's total stands at 66 tackle points from 20 games.

His corner partner Ankit Jaglan is back in the top 5 even though he managed just a solitary tackle point last night. Jaglan has overtaken Yogesh Dahiya, with his current tally being 62 tackle points from 20 games.